Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Different song played instead of national anthem during Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra

The incident took place after Gandhi ended his speech at Washim in Maharashtra on Wednesday night and announced that there would be ''Rashtrageet".

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole called out to the person in charge of music and had it stopped. (Twitter/@doctorrichabjp)

An awkward moment was witnessed on Wednesday night during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra when a different song began to play instead of the national anthem.

The incident took place after Gandhi ended his speech at Washim in Maharashtra on Wednesday night and announced that there would be ”Rashtrageet”.

Those on stage stood in attention.

But when an unknown song started playing, the Congress leader looked around in surprise.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole called out to the person in charge of music and had it stopped. The national anthem was then played.

