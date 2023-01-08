Die-hard Sainiks in Maharashtra still loyal to Uddhav Thackeray, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said Sunday that the die-hard Shiv Sainik is still loyal to Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and it is evident in various districts across Maharashtra.

Speaking at a media interaction in Kolhapur, Pawar said, “It is a fact that a faction has moved out of the Shiv Sena. Some legislators and MPs have switched loyalties and moved away from Thackeray. But when I travel across the state it comes to notice that the die-hard committed Sainik at the grassroots has not moved away. They are very much with Thackeray.”

To a query on the alleged high-handedness displayed by ministers and members of the ruling BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena combine, Pawar said, “When you are in power you should keep your feet on the ground and work” but it seems “the ruling parties are not following these basic norms, which is worrisome.”

Although he did not name Chief Minister Eknath Shinde or Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Pawar’s attack was directed at growing instances of altercations between ministers and elected members of the ruling coalition with those in the Opposition.

When it was pointed out to him that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had expressed his unhappiness at the turn of events, Pawar remarked, “If he is unhappy, even we are unhappy.” He further explained, “The governor’s is a constitutional post which has sanctity. Unfortunately, this gentleman has run into controversies for ad hoc remarks and invited criticism. It is not good.”

Pawar also praised the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “When Rahul Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP leaders ridiculed his decision. They made adverse comments and poked fun.”

“It was not a yatra undertaken for the Congress party alone. The yatra saw people from various political parties and social organisations associating with it. In Maharashtra, NCP leaders including Supriya Sule also participated. The yatra has gained acceptance with the common man participating in it and showing sympathy to Rahul Gandhi. This reality cannot be discussed,” he said.

Advertisement

Responding to a query on preparations for the upcoming BMC polls, Sharad Pawar revealed that it will be their endeavour to get all like-minded, secular parties to contest together. “The Maha Vikas Aghadi – Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) – will contest elections together,” the NCP president said.

On Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray accusing the NCP of doing caste politics, Pawar said, “Look at the list of our state party presidents. We had Chhagan Bhujbal, Madhukar Pichad and the like. Anyway, we do not have to spell out each caste. The fact is that the NCP has never done politics based on caste, community or religion,” he asserted. “Our politics is based on development and public welfare.”