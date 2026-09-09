‘Didn’t learn a lesson’: Bombay HC pulls up Palghar Police over hospital attack probe

The court was particularly critical after it was informed that nine other accused remained absconding. (Screengrab enhanced by AI)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Palghar Police over what it termed “laxity” in the investigation into the assault of hospital staff by Shiv Sena workers, questioning whether police had “not learnt any lesson” from an earlier case involving the assault of civic doctors in Thane.

The court warned that the Palghar hospital assault investigation could be transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch if the Palghar Police failed to demonstrate that it was seriously investigating the case.

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal R Khata was hearing a suo motu petition on incidents of assaults on doctors and medical staff. The proceedings were initiated after Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre was booked for allegedly assaulting municipal doctors at Dombivli Civic Hospital on July 6.