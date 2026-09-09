‘Didn’t learn a lesson’: Bombay HC pulls up Palghar Police over hospital attack probe

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The Bombay High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Palghar Police over what it termed “laxity” in the investigation into the assault of hospital staff by Shiv Sena workers, questioning whether police had “not learnt any lesson” from an earlier case involving the assault of civic doctors in Thane.
The court warned that the Palghar hospital assault investigation could be transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch if the Palghar Police failed to demonstrate that it was seriously investigating the case.
A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal R Khata was hearing a suo motu petition on incidents of assaults on doctors and medical staff. The proceedings were initiated after Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre was booked for allegedly assaulting municipal doctors at Dombivli Civic Hospital on July 6.
The court was particularly critical after Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh informed it that Shiv Sena city chief Rahul Gharat had been arrested, but nine other accused remained absconding.
“There seems to be no investigation done after lodging of the FIR. It is because of your laxity that the accused are absconding,” the bench orally observed. It questioned why police had failed to take effective steps to trace the accused and described the approach as “absolutely casual” in a sensitive case.
“Did you not learn any lesson from the Thane case?” the bench asked, warning that it would consider handing over the investigation to the Mumbai Crime Branch if the police did not act.
Deshmukh assured the Bombay High Court that the nine absconding accused will be arrested.
The court also raised concerns whether the investigating officer had followed the prescribed procedure for maintaining the case diary, which records the day-to-day progress of an investigation.
When asked what action would be taken against the investigating officer, Chief Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray, appearing with instructions from the state DGP, said the DGP would call for the case records and examine the matter.
The court posted the matter for further hearing on September 11 and directed the state to file an affidavit on the progress of the Thane case. The court was informed that a chargesheet had been filed in that case and a Special Public Prosecutor had been appointed.
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