Did not breach any bail condition, Ranas tell court

INDEPENDENT MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, told a special court on Wednesday that they did not breach any condition imposed by the court that granted them bail in connection with a case filed against them for announcing that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

Earlier this month, the Mumbai Police had moved a plea stating that their bail should be cancelled, as they had breached the conditions set by the court by making statements about the case to the media.

The couple, through lawyer Rizwan Merchant, replied to the police plea stating that they are law abiding citizens, having greatest respect for the orders of the court. They denied making any statements to the media pertaining to the case.

“The respondents had gone through an ordeal of being in judicial custody for 12 days and had narrated the said ordeal,” the reply stated.

The Ranas added that the police plea does not disclose when and to whom were the statements made. They also said that certain statements referred to by the police are related to the notices issued by the BMC for inspection of their residence in Mumbai and not the criminal case lodged against them. No cogent reason has been given for cancellation of the bail, they alleged.

The couple was arrested last month after they announced that they would chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree. They were granted bail by the special court, which said that their statements were blameworthy but not sufficient to invoke the charge of sedition. The court among the bail conditions set for them had said that they shall not address the media on any subject related to the case.