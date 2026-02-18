Did infighting caused the defeat? Congress to probe Chandrapur fiasco

The political affairs committee of party's state unit on Wednesday held a meeting in Mumbai to discuss the way forward.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiFeb 18, 2026 08:36 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, addressing a press conference after the meeting, played down the controversy.
The Maharashtra Congress has decided to form an inquiry committee into the party’s fiasco at Chandrapur, where despite emerging as the single largest party in the municipal corporation polls, it failed to win the mayoral election resulting in the election of a BJP mayor.

The issue of Congress losing mayoral election to the BJP in Chandrapur was discussed at the meeting. “It was decided that a committee will probe the possible reasons for the loss and whether the infighting between the local leadership caused party’s defeat. The report will be submitted to the All India Congress Committee,” said a senior party leader who attended the meeting.

Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, addressing a press conference after the meeting, played down the controversy.

“While discussions were held with the MVA ally Sena UBT to support Congress for the Mayor’s post but they supported the BJP at the last minute. But the Congress party supported it in Parbhani to keep the BJP out of power. There are no internal disputes within the Congress in Chandrapur and discussions were held with everyone,” he said.

The infighting between Congress Lok Sabha MP Pratibha dhanorkar and Congress legislative party leader Vijay Wadettiwar had led to two separate groups within the elected Congress corporators in Chandrapur.

Despite state leadership’s intervention, the infighting continued so much that Wadettiwar took his group of corporators to Delhi along with party observers from the state. On the day of election for the mayoral post, despite Congress bridging its internal differences, the Sena UBT sided with the BJP, ensuring BJP mayor and secured deputy mayor post for themselves.

Meanwhile the political affairs committee of the state Congress has resolved to observe next year as the organisation building year. The party announced that it will be undertaking a program to ensure completion of appointments till ground level and all party cells.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

