Did infighting caused the defeat? Congress to probe Chandrapur fiasco

The Maharashtra Congress has decided to form an inquiry committee into the party’s fiasco at Chandrapur, where despite emerging as the single largest party in the municipal corporation polls, it failed to win the mayoral election resulting in the election of a BJP mayor.

The political affairs committee of party’s state unit on Wednesday held a meeting in Mumbai to discuss the way forward.

The issue of Congress losing mayoral election to the BJP in Chandrapur was discussed at the meeting. “It was decided that a committee will probe the possible reasons for the loss and whether the infighting between the local leadership caused party’s defeat. The report will be submitted to the All India Congress Committee,” said a senior party leader who attended the meeting.