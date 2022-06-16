Maharashtra: Diarrhoea, high fever emerge as most dominant symptoms

WITH MAHARASHTRA witnessing a surge in Covid cases over the past few days, diarrhoea and high fever have emerged as the most dominant symptoms in patients afflicted with the coronavirus.

Diarrhoea has been associated with Covid-19 since the outbreak in 2020. But in the recent past, doctors have observed that it has become more predominant. Nearly 30 per cent of the patients are complaining of diarrhoea.

“The most common symptoms in the present wave are fever and diarrhoea or stomach cramps,” said Dr Rahul Tambe, senior consultant of internal medicine and infectious disease, Nanavati Hospital.

Patients are frequently complaining of stomach cramps and watery stool. Doctors have advised people to recognise acute digestive symptoms for prompt consideration of the illness even in the absence of other symptoms. These patients may often be unwitting spreaders.

According to doctors, even after testing negative, many recovered patients are showing the same symptoms. “Omicron doesn’t have any direct impact on the stomach, but some patients present signs of diarrhoea. Covid-19 does not have major side effects on the stomach but some patients show signs of nausea and vomiting including diarrhoea,” said Dr Amit Maydeo, director and chief of gastroenterology and therapeutic endoscopy, Global Hospital.

Fever has been the most common symptom since the start of the pandemic but in recent times, in some patients the mercury is shooting as high as 105 degrees Fahrenheit. “The fever rages between 102 to 104 degrees F, predominantly during the first 48 hours with chills, throat pain and excessive tiredness. We also advise parents of young children (below five years) to seek active medical care if the fever grows over 102 degrees F to avoid febrile convulsions,” said Dr Tambe.

But in most patients, the symptoms improve significantly within three days and very few individuals require hospitalisation.

Dr Tambe also highlighted that the incidences of cough and loss of sense of smell in patients has become rare unlike the first and second wave.

Dr Pradip Awate, the state surveillance officer, said the infection pattern and its symptoms varies from one variant to another.