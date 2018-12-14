Diamond merchant’s murder: i10 car in which Udani was killed sent for forensic tests

THE MUMBAI Police, investigating the murder of Rajeshwar Udani (57), has sent the i10 in which the diamond merchant is believed to have been killed for forensic examination.

The police said they had found “cake stains” in the car which they want examined by forensic experts. They also want to confirm who all were present in the vehicle through forensic examination.

So far, the police have arrested seven persons, five of whom are believed to have been in the i10 with Udani when he was murdered. Udani was allegedly smothered with a cake.

A senior police officer said while the accused have claimed it to be a case of a “honey-trap” gone wrong that led to the murder, the police were probing other possibilities also, including pre-meditated murder. “There is a possibility that it was a pre-meditated murder,” he said.

The police have sent the vehicle to the Maharashtra Forensic Science Laboratory to look for fingerprints and DNA evidence as well as examine the “cake stains” found inside the vehicle.

An officer said, “The FSL will examine the car and carry out tests to determine who all were present in it. We also want to find out if something was mixed with the cake.”

Meanwhile, the seventh accused, Siddhesh Patil, who was arrested on Wednesday, was produced before court and remanded in police custody for five days. Six other accused are also in police custody.

The Pant Nagar police in Ghatkopar had registered a kidnapping case after Udani went missing on November 27. Later on December 4, his body was found following which a murder case was registered.

Besides Patil, those arrested so far are Sachin Pawar (former personal assistant of state Housing Minister Prakash Mehta), Dinesh Pawar (suspended police constable), Nikhat Khan (19), her aunt Shahista (41) alias Dolly, Mahesh Bhoir (31) and Praneet Bhoir.