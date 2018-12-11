Diamond merchant murder in Mumbai: Another man arrested, may have located spot to dump body

A 20-YEAR-OLD man was arrested on Monday for his alleged involvement in the murder of Ghatkopar-based diamond merchant Rajeshwar Udani. With this, three persons have been arrested for the murder of Udani, whose decomposed body was found on December 4 in Panvel.

The accused, Panvel resident Praneet Bhoir, is believed to have driven the car in which Udani was killed on November 27. Sachin Pawar (37), a BJP worker and former personal assistant of state Housing Minister Prakash Mehta, and suspended constable Dinesh Pawar (27) — arrested in a rape case on December 7 — were arrested for Udani’s murder on Saturday.

Udani had gone missing on November 27 after he left his chauffeur driven car on the Eastern Express Highway. A missing complaint was registered by his family members on November 28. While his body was found on December 4, the family members identified Udani on Friday.

A 19-year-old bar girl, who was present in the car in which Udani was killed, has told the police that the accused had told her that the deceased was a film producer. She has claimed that she was told that they were going to shoot a scene in the car, based on which, it will be decided if she would be cast in a movie.

“She has claimed that she was not aware that she was being used as a honey trap. After questioning those who have been arrested, we should get a clarity on whether she is making up a story… Following this, a decision will be taken on whether to name her as an accused in the case,” said a senior officer.

The police suspect Udani was trying to get close to Sachin’s live-in partner and was also pestering him to return money Sachin owed him. Dinesh owned the gym which was frequented by Sachin.

Sources in the police said Bhoir sold protein supplements to Dinesh’s gym. He is also believed to have scouted for the spot where Udani’s body was eventually dumped.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Akhilesh Singh said, “We have arrested Bhoir today in connection with the murder case. He was part of the group involved in the murder. We have also formally arrested Dinesh Pawar in the case today.”

On Monday, Dinesh was produced before a magistrate’s court in Vikhroli, where the police sought that he be sent to magistrate’s custody in the rape case. Dressed in a black T-shirt and grey track-pants, Dinesh told the magistrate that he had been beaten up by the police and had sustained injuries all over his body. The magistrate asked him to take off his shirt and, finding no injury marks, dismissed the complaint.

Dinesh was then sent to judicial custody, after which the Pant Nagar police arrested him in connection with the murder case. The police said they will produce Dinesh before the court for his custody in the murder case. The police are set to conduct a joint interrogation of Sachin and Dinesh to get more clarity on the incident.

Regarding the arrest of Bhoir, an officer said that he resided at Vichumbe in Panvel, some distance from the spot where Udani’s body was found. The police suspect that Bhoir was the person who procured the vehicle in which Udani was killed. “He had an important role and is believed to have played a role in disposing Bhoir’s body,” an officer said.

DCP Singh said that they were questioning several people in the case and that “no one had been given a clean chit in the matter”. The police are still on the lookout for two others who are believed to have entered the car in which Udani was killed