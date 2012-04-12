Dialysis centre for poor gets nod

The proposal to set up a dialysis centre for the poor at Borivali(E) by a private party on BMC land was approved by the improvements committee in its meeting on Wednesday. The proposal,which also aims to provide lease to the Naminath Jain foundation for a period of 30 years was put up for consideration before the panel by the standing committee on April 7. The centre will provide dialysis facilities to patients at Rs 200 per session apart from providing other medical benefits. Various suggestions like allowing supervision by any committee member and putting up notices on various activities undertaken by the foundation were discussed with reference to the proposal.

