Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Dialysis centre for poor gets nod

The proposal to set up a dialysis centre for the poor at Borivali by a private party on BMC land was approved by the improvements committee in its meeting on Wednesday.

Written by Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: April 12, 2012 12:59:41 am
Related News

The proposal to set up a dialysis centre for the poor at Borivali(E) by a private party on BMC land was approved by the improvements committee in its meeting on Wednesday. The proposal,which also aims to provide lease to the Naminath Jain foundation for a period of 30 years was put up for consideration before the panel by the standing committee on April 7. The centre will provide dialysis facilities to patients at Rs 200 per session apart from providing other medical benefits. Various suggestions like allowing supervision by any committee member and putting up notices on various activities undertaken by the foundation were discussed with reference to the proposal.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now