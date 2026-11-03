Dia Mirza’s Diwali video triggers power clash between BMC, Mumbai Mayor Tawde: Who calls the shots?

A fresh controversy erupted in Maharashtra after the Mumbai civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), released a crackers-free Diwali campaign video featuring actor Dia Mirza, prompting objections from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. As criticism mounted, with prominent leaders such as Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde joining the backlash, the civic body removed the video from its social media handles, but retained the ones shot by cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and actor Madhuri Dixit.

The controversy, however, extended beyond Dia Mirza’s Diwali video, bringing to the surface the underlying power clash between the BMC and the Mumbai Mayor.

After BMC’s Diwali campaign video starring Dia Mirza went live, Ritu Tawde called a press conference and alleged that she was not consulted by the civic authorities about roping in the actor. “…before appointing any celebrity for such a campaign, the elected representatives should have been consulted by the administration,” she said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads. This was not an isolated incident. In September, the BMC had announced plans to demolish illegal structures exceeding 14 feet in height as part of its crackdown on unauthorised encroachments in Mumbai. Then, the Mayor and other Opposition members argued that the elected representatives were not consulted in the process. While the BMC administration and elected representatives are part of the same working ecosystem, their administrative powers differ in multiple ways.

BMC’s elected body doesn’t have executive power. The elected body of 227 corporators, including the Mayor, doesn’t have any executive power, unlike the chief minister, who leads the state legislature.

According to Section 64 of Mumbai’s Municipal Corporation Act (MMC), BMC’s executive authorities lie with the municipal commissioner. Furthermore, the rules also state that the Mayor will preside over the elected institution, which includes presiding over meetings of civic houses, coordinating voting on issues on the floor of the house, and distributing funds for development works.

There are specific situations where the Mayor has statutory powers, including provisions concerning emergency action, but these do not translate into general executive control over the BMC.

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However, the Act also states that it is the Municipal Commissioner who heads the municipality’s executive administration, which includes framing policies, finalising the draft of development plans and important civic works.

However, the caveat is that whenever the civic administration headed by the Mayor finalises a plan or a contract, it is sent to various statutory committees, comprising elected body representatives, for final clearance.

Dia Mirza controversy: Did administration need approval from elected body?

Dia Mirza was part of a celebrity campaign that was initiated by the Mumbai civic body authorities on the orders of the Bombay High Court (HC). Taking cognisance of Mumbai’s plummeting AQI, the HC had instructed the authorities to carry out a celebrity campaign in order to raise awareness amongst citizens not to burst firecrackers in public spaces.

Furthermore, the civic officials also stated that this campaign was a pro bono initiative and the BMC didn’t have to pay the celebrities for the campaign.

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According to the MMC Act, the assistant municipal commissioners (ward officers) and head of any civic department have the provision to clear any civic projects up to Rs 30 lakh, without taking the approval of any of the statutory committees.

The deputy municipal commissioners have independent power to clear proposals having individual costs between Rs 31-50 lakh, while the municipal commissioner and additional municipal commissioners who are IAS officers have the independent authority to clear projects having individual costs between Rs 51-75 lakh.

The Mayor also has the power to clear projects having individual costs between Rs 51-75 lakh. However, one key limitation to the Mayor’s power is that in a given year, the Mayor can clear projects having a collective cost of Rs 7.5 crore. Beyond that, the Mayor will require the approval of the statutory committee.

“Since the appointment of the celebrities was carried out on a pro bono basis, there was no money involved in the process; therefore, the laws clearly state that the administration isn’t obliged to take permission from the Mayor or any of the elected body,” an official said.

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Why the elected members are still right in their stance

The MMC Act maintains that every policy decision has to be passed through the civic house, where each project will be debated by all 227 elected members, following which it will be cleared or held back on the basis of a floor vote.

The BMC’s September proposal to demolish illegal housing units was placed in the civic house, from where it was referred back after the elected members criticised the move.

Similarly, the proposal of appointing celebrities should have been brought into the civic house for deliberations before approving it.

However, the officials maintained that there is a caveat.

“The BMC house sits in business for only two days in a month. The HC’s decision directed immediate implementation; therefore, there was no time to wait till the next session,” an official told the Indian Express.

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“However, the authorities could have consulted the Mayor, deputy mayor, leader of the house and leader of the opposition in a goodwill gesture,” the official added.