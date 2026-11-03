‘Up to BMC to delete or keep video’: CM Fadnavis defends Mumbai civic body on Dia Mirza row

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for including actor Dia Mirza in a crackers-free Diwali campaign, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the Mumbai civic body, downplaying the controversy that also invited a rap from the Bombay High Court.
Responding to the media question on the court expressing its displeasure after the BMC pulled down Dia Mirza’s Diwali video, Fadnavis said, “I don’t think the court has issued any strictures as the matter has not gone to the court. Yes, it is likely they may have made some observations.”
“It is BMC’s wish to decide what it wants to post and delete. It is the BMC handle and therefore their right to decide what it wants to retain or withdraw,” Fadnavis said, adding, “Dia Mirza is a good actor. But then she is not a big leader of India.”
“These are small issues. Why bring it to me?” he retorted.
Earlier, MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande had slammed the BJP for “communalising” the matter. “The High Court has given a rap to BJP leaders who were trying to communalise the issue and forced the deletion of Dia Mirza video,” he said.
“It has come to our observation that whenever BJP is afraid, it starts Hindu versus Muslim politics,” he said.
On Monday, Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam raised strong objections after the BMC uploaded a video of Dia Mirza appealing to people not to burst crackers in public places ahead of the Diwali festival. Satam said, “Dia Mirza should not teach us how to celebrate the festivals.”
The controversy led BMC to delete Dia Mirza’s video from its social handle. It, however, retained the videos shot by cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and actor madhuri Dixit.