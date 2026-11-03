‘Up to BMC to delete or keep video’: CM Fadnavis defends Mumbai civic body on Dia Mirza row

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for including actor Dia Mirza in a crackers-free Diwali campaign, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the Mumbai civic body, downplaying the controversy that also invited a rap from the Bombay High Court.

Responding to the media question on the court expressing its displeasure after the BMC pulled down Dia Mirza’s Diwali video, Fadnavis said, “I don’t think the court has issued any strictures as the matter has not gone to the court. Yes, it is likely they may have made some observations.”

“It is BMC’s wish to decide what it wants to post and delete. It is the BMC handle and therefore their right to decide what it wants to retain or withdraw,” Fadnavis said, adding, “Dia Mirza is a good actor. But then she is not a big leader of India.”