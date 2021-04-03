Dhule riot case handed over to Crime Branch, cops transferred

The police on Wednesday had opened fire and injured two persons from a mob of over 75 people outside the police station (File)

DAYS AFTER two incidents of mob violence were reported from Dhule district, where the crowd rioted at Dondaicha police station and the civil hospital, resulting in the police opening fire at two men, one death and two accused of sexual harassment fleeing from police custody, the cases were handed over to the local crime branch on Friday.

Senior Inspector Dnyaneshwar Ware and a sub-inspector of Dondaicha police station were transferred late Wednesday to the control room pending inquiry.

The police on Wednesday had opened fire and injured two persons from a mob of over 75 people outside the police station in Dondaicha town, as the crowd hurled stones at the police, injuring five personnel. The mob took away two accused, arrested for the sexual harassment of a minor girl, from the police station.



Soon after the injured duo were taken to civil hospital, another clash took place between the mob and local residents in support of the minor girl. Shahbaz Shah (50), died in the clash after suffering head injury.

Two FIRs were registered for murder as well as rioting at the civil hospital and for rioting, obstructing public servant from discharging duty, assault and helping an accused to escape from the police station. No arrests have been made so far in the cases.

The situation returned to normal on Thursday. Dhule Superintendent of Police Chinmay Pandit said: “An inquiry has been initiated. The cases have been handed over to the local crime branch. We are going through CCTV camera footage to identify the accused. All accused have fled the city. Special teams have been constituted to track them down.”