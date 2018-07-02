Dhule lynching: Maharashtra DGP appeals people not to believe in rumours

DGP further advised that no one should forward the received message/rumours on WhatsApp. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) DGP further advised that no one should forward the received message/rumours on WhatsApp. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A day after the Dhule lynching incident, Maharashtra DGP Datta Padsalgikar today appealed to people to not believe in rumours.

Five people belonging to a nomadic community were allegedly lynched by a mob yesterday on suspicion that they were members of a gang of “child-lifters”. According to the police, rumours that a gang of child-lifters was active in the area were doing the rounds on social media.

“It is advised that people should not believe in rumours which are being spread maliciously wherein innocent people are being assaulted or even killed,” the DGP said in a statement.

On receipt of such rumours, people should contact local police for verification and after verification police should take necessary action, he said. The DGP further advised that no one should forward the received message/rumours on WhatsApp or any other social media without verification.

He said that people should not be indulged in aggressive behaviour or assault because it will lead to registration of criminal cases against them.

