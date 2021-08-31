scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Dhule-Aurangabad-Solapur highway affected due to landslide at Kannad ghat

Marathwada and North Maharashtra is lashed by heavy rain since Monday night.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 31, 2021 11:34:11 am
Due to landslide all traffic along the Dhule-Aurangabad-Solapur highway have been stopped. (Representational)

The landslide at Kannad Ghat in Aurangabad district has brought to halt the traffic along the Dhule-Aurangabad-Solapur highway.

Marathwada and North Maharashtra is lashed by heavy rain since Monday night. The intensify was high late night causing overflowing of rivers and ponds in these region.

Due to landslide all traffic along the Dhule-Aurangabad-Solapur highway have been stopped.

The district administration has appealed to the people to avoid Kannad ghat.

