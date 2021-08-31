Dhule-Aurangabad-Solapur highway affected due to landslide at Kannad ghat

The landslide at Kannad Ghat in Aurangabad district has brought to halt the traffic along the Dhule-Aurangabad-Solapur highway.

Marathwada and North Maharashtra is lashed by heavy rain since Monday night. The intensify was high late night causing overflowing of rivers and ponds in these region.

Due to landslide all traffic along the Dhule-Aurangabad-Solapur highway have been stopped.

The district administration has appealed to the people to avoid Kannad ghat.