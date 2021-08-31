Dhule-Aurangabad-Solapur highway affected due to landslide at Kannad ghat

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 31, 2021 11:34:11 am
August 31, 2021 11:34:11 am
The landslide at Kannad Ghat in Aurangabad district has brought to halt the traffic along the Dhule-Aurangabad-Solapur highway.
Marathwada and North Maharashtra is lashed by heavy rain since Monday night. The intensify was high late night causing overflowing of rivers and ponds in these region.
Due to landslide all traffic along the Dhule-Aurangabad-Solapur highway have been stopped.
The district administration has appealed to the people to avoid Kannad ghat.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-