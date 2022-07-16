scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 16, 2022

DHFL-Yes Bank case: Special Court grants bail to developer Satyan Tandon

The central agency had alleged that Tandon's Wizard Construction India Pvt Ltd received amounts from firm under developer Sanjay Chhabria's Radius Group and were part of loans disbursed by Yes Bank to DHFL, which were being diverted.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: July 16, 2022 10:34:47 pm
A special CBI Court on Saturday granted bail to a developer Satyan Tandon arrested in Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL)- Yes Bank case.

Also read |Yes Bank’s investments in DHFL ‘linked’ to Rs 3,094 cr loans given to Radius group: CBI

Special CBI judge S U Wadgaonkar on Saturday was told that the said amount was deposited after which he was directed to be released on cash bail of Rs. 1 lakh. Tandon is further directed to furnish sureties within a month’s time.

The Court said that the amount deposited in Yes Bank be adjusted in the loan account taken by M/s. Belief Realtors Private Limited (BRPL) by Yes Bank.

The Court also directed Tandon to deposit his passport with the CBI and to attend Investigating officer every week till the filing of chargesheet. The Court said that he should not travel abroad without court permission.

