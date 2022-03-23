DHFL-Yes Bank case: Court rejects valuer’s discharge plea

A special court Tuesday rejected the discharge application of a valuer booked in the alleged fraud case involving DHFL and Yes Bank, saying there was sufficient prima facie evidence to infer that he submitted an inflated valuation report to benefit the housing finance company.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Sunil Chaudhary, named as one of the accused in the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was alleged to have conducted a valuation of two flats in Nariman Point and vacant land in Alibaug. While the CBI claimed the valuation was inflated to benefit DHFL, Chaudhary in his discharge plea said that it was done on the basis of a recognised method of future development. He submitted there was no fraudulent intention but the valuation was done on the basis of the possibility of development in the future to derive the value of the land.

The court said that when he was appointed as a valuer of DHFL, he was expected to make a fair and just valuation. “In fact, the Valuation Report placed by applicant/accused was not realistic, as and where basis and the valuation on future projection basis were done on the projects, which was being financed by M/s DHFL to assess the actual value of the project after completing the development of the project. Here, in the case there was no project to be developed at that site,” special judge S U Wadgaonkar said in the order.

“These circumstances are sufficient to infer that pursuant to the criminal conspiracy with fraudulent intention, applicant/accused submitted inflated valuation report. It was only done to facilitate the borrower and M/s DHFL in conspiracy to extend pecuniary benefit in garb of business loan,” said the judge.

The CBI has filed a case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, DHFL promoters Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan along with others claiming that Kapoor extended financial assistance to DHFL fraudulently in lieu of undue benefit to himself and his family. The central agency alleged that on the basis of inflated collateral security, a loan was given by DHFL to DOIT Urban Ventures, allegedly linked to Kapoor’s family members.