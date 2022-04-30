DHFL-Yes Bank case: CBI conducts searches at properties owned by two realtors, one other

The CBI is currently conducting searches on premises linked to Mumbai-based realtors Shahid Balwa and Vinod Goenka of D B Realty and Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale in connection with its case against DHFL and Yes Bank.

The CBI, sources said, is searching eight premises, including the residence and office of Balwa, Goenka and Bhosale.

Earlier, on April 28, the agency had arrested Sanjay Chhabria of Radius Group of developers for his alleged role in the default of loan repayment to DHFL. Radius Group owes Rs 3,000 crore to DHFL.

The former co-founder of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor and the promoters of DHFL — Dheeraj Wadhawan and Kapil Wadhawan — are currently under arrest.

The CBI has found that after Yes Bank under Kapoor invested Rs 2,700 crore in DHFL in June 2018, DHFL sanctioned a loan of Rs 1,100 crore and Rs 900 crore to two companies owned by Chhabria “without carrying out any due diligence”.

The agency, sources said, is now looking into the role of other realtors that have defaulted on payments to DHFL. According to the CBI, Kapoor had received kickbacks of Rs 650 crore in lieu of investments worth Rs 3,700 crore by the bank in DHFL.

DHFL had defaulted on repayment of Rs 91,000 crore to its lenders. In February 2021, DHFL was acquired by Piramal Capital and Housing Finance for Rs 37,250 crore through the bankruptcy resolution process.