Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

DHFL-Yes Bank case: Accused sent to jail for not complying with bail procedure

Satyan Tandon, a builder, was arrested in the case in May. On the day of his arrest itself, the court had sent him to judicial custody and he was sent to JJ Hospital due to mental health issues.

He was remanded to judicial custody till August 26. (Representational)

A SPECIAL CBI court on Wednesday sent an accused in the DHFL-Yes Bank case into judicial custody for not complying with the bail procedure.

Satyan Tandon, a builder, was arrested in the case in May. On the day of his arrest itself, the court had sent him to judicial custody and he was sent to JJ Hospital due to mental health issues. He was subsequently granted bail.

Among the conditions set for his bail was the requirement to furnish surety. The last date for this was August 12. Since there were consequent public holidays, his lawyers were directed to file for extension in time period to file surety as he was not able to arrange it within the given time.

On Wednesday, the court said that this was not done. “As on today, accused has committed breach of the bail order. He has not complied the terms of bail order which are required to be complied on or before August 17,” special judge S U Wadgaonkar said, stating that there were grounds to arrest Tandon and send him to judicial custody. He was remanded to judicial custody till August 26.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 01:53:04 am
