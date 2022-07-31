DHFL scam: CBI seizes chopper from builder’s hangar in Pune

Updated: July 31, 2022 7:39:05 am
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday seized an AgustaWestland helicopter from the premises of builder Avinash Bhosale in Pune in connection with the Rs 34,615-crore DHFL scam case.
It is alleged that the AW109SP helicopter was purchased by Varva Aviation, owned by an Association of Persons, in 2011.
The CBI officers revealed that during the course of investigation, they came to know that RKW Developers Private Limited, a company owned by the Wadhawan family of the DHFL Group, allegedly has stakes in Varva Aviation.
The CBI further revealed that RKW Developers joined the Association of Persons in 2017 by contributing towards the cost price and maintenance of the helicopter. “ABIL Infraprojects Limited, a company owned by Bhosale, allegedly has a stake in the helicopter,” said a CBI officer.
Subscriber Only Stories
Later, when the central agency realised that the funds used for making payment towards the stake in Association of Persons were sourced from loans obtained from a Union Bank of India-led consortium of 17 banks, it seized the helicopter on Saturday.
“The helicopter was found parked in a hangar at the premises of Bhosale at Baner Road in Pune,” said an officer.
Bhosale was arrested by CBI in May. Subsequently, on Monday, the CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case against him. In the chargesheet, the agency has alleged that Bhosale used the money to buy a property at 5, Strand in London, which is valued at GBP 100 million (Rs 1000 crore).
The agency has further alleged that its investigation has revealed that Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Rana Kapoor, Sanjay Rajkumar Chhabariaa, Avinash Bhosale and Satyan Gopaldas Tandon, conspired to cheat Yes Bank/DHFL.
“Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan misappropriated the funds amounting to Rs 4,733 crore invested/provided as loan/investment by Yes Bank Limited to M/s DHFL and M/s Belief Realtors Private Limited in 2018 and dishonestly disbursed and diverted an amount of Rs 4,727 crore against receipt of the said Yes Bank funds to the companies of accused Kapoor, Chhabarias and Bhosale,” read the chargesheet.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
SS Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in the West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix but praises streamer for taking the film worldwide
Chess Olympiad acquires some dance moves in Tamil Nadu
Margaret Alva: ‘Mamata can’t be frightened... We’ve been talking’Premium
'New variant of Covid likely by November, may evade vaccine'
Latest News
While You Were Asleep: Weightlifter Bindyarani wins silver, Vandana stars in India’s 3-1 win over Wales, Srihari finishes 7th in 100m backstroke
Upgradation of Anna Cancer Research Institute will be over in a year: Tamil Nadu Minister
Madras HC orders registration of murder case against police
534 uncovered villages in Tamil Nadu to get 4G mobile service soon
Lakes of Bengaluru | From swimming spot to ‘urinal spot’: Bengaluru’s Kithaganur lake hit by encroachment and apathy
Happy Hariyali Teej 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards
Why a health-food movement is spreading across India
What the monsoon tells us about love, hope, peace, sharing and celebration
Take 5 | Advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi: Lawyers’ coats can’t be worn in summers. If we are drenched in sweat, how will we work?
EPFO: No tweak to investment, life certificate process eased
States, Centre to meet on labour: Modalities of four codes key agenda
Govt stand: Personal law review only if ‘sizeable majority’ seek change