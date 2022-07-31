scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

DHFL scam: CBI seizes chopper from builder’s hangar in Pune

The CBI has been carrying out searches at various locations for the past few days to locate assets acquired from the proceeds of the scam, officials said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: July 31, 2022 7:39:05 am
It is alleged that the AW109SP helicopter was purchased by Varva Aviation, owned by an Association of Persons, in 2011.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday seized an AgustaWestland helicopter from the premises of builder Avinash Bhosale in Pune in connection with the Rs 34,615-crore DHFL scam case.

Also Read |Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 crore while taking loan to buy property in London

The CBI officers revealed that during the course of investigation, they came to know that RKW Developers Private Limited, a company owned by the Wadhawan family of the DHFL Group, allegedly has stakes in Varva Aviation.

The CBI further revealed that RKW Developers joined the Association of Persons in 2017 by contributing towards the cost price and maintenance of the helicopter. “ABIL Infraprojects Limited, a company owned by Bhosale, allegedly has a stake in the helicopter,” said a CBI officer.

Later, when the central agency realised that the funds used for making payment towards the stake in Association of Persons were sourced from loans obtained from a Union Bank of India-led consortium of 17 banks, it seized the helicopter on Saturday.

“The helicopter was found parked in a hangar at the premises of Bhosale at Baner Road in Pune,” said an officer.

Bhosale was arrested by CBI in May. Subsequently, on Monday, the CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case against him. In the chargesheet, the agency has alleged that Bhosale used the money to buy a property at 5, Strand in London, which is valued at GBP 100 million (Rs 1000 crore).

The agency has further alleged that its investigation has revealed that Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Rana Kapoor, Sanjay Rajkumar Chhabariaa, Avinash Bhosale and Satyan Gopaldas Tandon, conspired to cheat Yes Bank/DHFL.

“Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan misappropriated the funds amounting to Rs 4,733 crore invested/provided as loan/investment by Yes Bank Limited to M/s DHFL and M/s Belief Realtors Private Limited in 2018 and dishonestly disbursed and diverted an amount of Rs 4,727 crore against receipt of the said Yes Bank funds to the companies of accused Kapoor, Chhabarias and Bhosale,” read the chargesheet.

