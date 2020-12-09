DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan denied permission to seek treatment at private hospital

DHFL promoter Wadhawan, lodged in Taloja central jail, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Yes Bank fraud case.

The metropolitan magistrate’s court has rejected an application filed by DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan, seeking to be admitted to a private hospital. The court has said no genuine reason or difficulty was shown to allow him to undergo treatment at a private hospital instead of the state-run JJ Hospital.

“The court has to strike a balance between administrative convenience and personal choice of the accused. Had it been a case of some genuine reason and difficulty expressed by the accused to undergo the procedure at JJ Hospital, his application could have been considered. However, in absence of such genuine reason and difficulty, and in view of the fact that JJ Hospital is equipped to perform the procedure successfully, I see no reason to express non-trust on JJ Hospital,” the court said in its order passed on Tuesday.

Wadhawan, who is lodged in Taloja central jail, had said in his application that according to advice from doctors, taken by his family members, he should undergo surgery for removal of gall bladder stones.

Authorities from JJ Hospital, however, said he did not require any active surgical intervention at present but regular follow-ups. The court also considered a report by the hospital, which said last month Wadhawan had refused to be hospitalised or undergo surgical treatment at the hospital and taken discharge against medical advice on November 14. The hospital submitted that facilities are available for his ailment.

The court said since JJ Hospital has a prison ward, it was more convenient for Wadhawan to be sent there than other civic hospitals in the city.

Wadhawan had submitted that his immunity level is low and he is a heart patient with a lung infection. He had said the prison ward of JJ Hospital would not be safe for him during the pandemic stating that there was a “high chance” of him contracting Covid-19.

Wadhawan, lodged in Taloja central jail, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the Yes Bank fraud case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd