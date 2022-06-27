DHFL money laundering case: Court lets ED take custody of Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken the production warrant of ABIL group chairman and Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale in connection with the alleged money laundering case related to DHFL.

Bhosale was arrested by the CBI last month in a case linked to the same offence. The ED has sought that a production warrant be issued against him for a probe.

Bhosale is likely to be arrested and produced before court on Tuesday.

The court also issued a non-bailable warrant against an accused named Farid Sama in the case filed by the CBI. The CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the case.