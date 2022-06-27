scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 27, 2022
Must Read

DHFL money laundering case: Court lets ED take custody of Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale

Bhosale was arrested by the CBI last month in a case linked to the same offence. The ED has sought that a production warrant be issued against him for a probe.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 27, 2022 9:50:39 pm
ABIL group chairman Avinash Bhosale. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken the production warrant of ABIL group chairman and Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale in connection with the alleged money laundering case related to DHFL.

Bhosale was arrested by the CBI last month in a case linked to the same offence. The ED has sought that a production warrant be issued against him for a probe.

Also Read |DHFL money-laundering case: Bombay HC refuses bail to Rana Kapoor’s wife, daughters & ex-business head

Bhosale is likely to be arrested and produced before court on Tuesday.

More from Mumbai

The court also issued a non-bailable warrant against an accused named Farid Sama in the case filed by the CBI. The CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the case.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...Premium
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...
An IITian, a convict serving life, and a ‘whistleblower’ cop:...Premium
An IITian, a convict serving life, and a ‘whistleblower’ cop:...
Road to 2024: As BJP fills gaps ahead of next LS polls, Droupadi Murmu is...Premium
Road to 2024: As BJP fills gaps ahead of next LS polls, Droupadi Murmu is...
MYn wants to be India’s next big ‘super-app’ with unique take on privacyPremium
MYn wants to be India’s next big ‘super-app’ with unique take on privacy
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement