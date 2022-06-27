DHFL money laundering case: Court lets ED take custody of Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 27, 2022 9:50:39 pm
June 27, 2022 9:50:39 pm
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken the production warrant of ABIL group chairman and Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale in connection with the alleged money laundering case related to DHFL.
Bhosale was arrested by the CBI last month in a case linked to the same offence. The ED has sought that a production warrant be issued against him for a probe.
Bhosale is likely to be arrested and produced before court on Tuesday.
The court also issued a non-bailable warrant against an accused named Farid Sama in the case filed by the CBI. The CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the case.
Best of Express Premium
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-