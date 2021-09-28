DHFL money-laundering case: Bombay HC refuses bail to Rana Kapoor’s wife, daughters

The Bombay High Court refused to grant bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife and two daughters booked for alleged fraud in the DHFL money-laundering case. The three had challenged a special CBI court order rejecting their bail pleas.

A single-judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre was hearing pleas by Kapoor’s wife Bindu and daughters Roshini and Radha Kapoor-Khanna. The three are currently lodged in Byculla women’s prison in the city. HC had reserved its verdict on September 23.

A special court had on September 18 rejected the bail applications of the three, who were named as accused in the DHFL case but were not initially arrested during the probe. The court had sent them to judicial custody till September 23. On Friday, September 24, the special court extended their judicial custody till October 1.

Rana Kapoor was arrested on March 8 last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in another case related to alleged kickbacks received by him in lieu of loans given to infrastructure company DHFL.

In their bail pleas before the High Court filed through advocate Archit Jaykar, the applicants claimed, “Special court fell into grave error in refusing bail to the applicant, acting in gross and abhorrent abrogation of Supreme Court directions unequivocally applicable in the case.”

The pleas said that the special court “grossly erred” in observing that accusations against the three prima facie showed complicity with other co-accused in having fraudulently and dishonestly receiving loans as quid pro quo for favours shown by Yes Bank to DHFL.

The applicants had sought from HC to quash and set aside the “illegal and untenable” special CBI court order and pointed out that they had extended full cooperation to the probe agency. They claimed that they had no involvement in alleged transactions and did not have any role in Yes Bank or its day-to-day affairs. Pending hearing applicants sought to be enlarged on interim bail.

Senior counsel Mahesh Jethmalani representing Bindu and Radha Kapoor had argued that the accused could be sent to custody only in special circumstances when the court thinks they will abscond, however, the same was not the case.

Radha Kapoor, mother of two children, one of them being an infant, claimed that her “sudden and unjustifiable incarceration” is likely to cause “inexcusable and unspeakable damage” to physical and mental wellbeing of her young ones.

Senior advocate Amit Desai representing Roshini said the petitioner had appeared before the court after summons were issued to them and they were asked to file bail pleas before a special judge. He said that the purpose of issuing summons is to ensure the person faces trial and the petitioner was cooperating in the probe, despite that, their personal liberty was taken away arbitrarily.

Advocate Hiten S Venegaonkar representing CBI opposed the pleas and justified the special court’s decision and said the CBI court was merely securing the presence of the accused for the purpose of trial and therefore the accused were remanded to judicial custody.

The CBI, before a special court, had opposed the pleas stating that if released on bail, they may abscond from the country and influence witnesses. The central agency also said that they are “influential persons” and probable witnesses are mostly employees of Yes Bank or companies linked to the accused or persons known to them. It had claimed that the three were directors of companies linked to the alleged fraud.

A detailed order will be made available in due course.