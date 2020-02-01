DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan sent to judicial custody

DHFL CMD Kapil Wadhawan. (File) DHFL CMD Kapil Wadhawan. (File)

A special court on Friday allowed the Enforcement Directorate’s plea to send DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan, who has been hospitalised for fever, to judicial custody till Monday or until he is discharged, whichever is earlier.

Wadhawan was arrested Monday and was directed to be sent to Enforcement Directorate’s custody. However, he was hospitalised Friday after he was found suffering from high fever.

His lawyer had submitted before the court that he was to be tested for swine flu which is a communicable disease and hence sought for him to be kept in the hospital to safeguard his health and those of others around him.

His lawyers also filed a bail application, which is expected to be heard February 3.

The ED claims that Wadhawan played a ‘crucial role’ in obfuscating the trail of money gained from alleged purchase of properties belonging to late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, claiming they were proceeds of crime.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App