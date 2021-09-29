DHFL case: HC refuses bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife, two daughters

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s wife and two daughters booked in connection with the alleged multi-crore fraud in the DHFL money laundering case. The court also denied bail to Rajiv Anand, the former business head of Yes Bank.

A single judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre was hearing pleas filed by Kapoor’s wife Bindu and daughters Roshini and Radha Kapoor-Khanna. The three had challenged a special CBI court order that had rejected their bail pleas. The HC had reserved its verdict on September 23.

In their bail pleas before the HC – filed through advocate Archit Jaykar – the applicants have claimed that the special court “grossly erred” in observing that allegations against them prima facie showed complicity with other co-accused in having fraudulently and dishonestly receiving loans as quid pro quo for favours shown by Yes Bank to DHFL.

Justice Dangre said in his order, “It is apparent that all the applicants are alleged to have indulged in commission of offences, which have resulted in serious dent to the financial health of the state as well as defrauding the public at large. Such offences are occurring in plenty and have resulted in stultifying overall growth of the nation and also have caused tremendous impairment to the economy of the nation.”

“These crimes are more heinous in nature as they intend to destroy the economic fabric and financial edifice of the state. They have the tendency to degrade and defy the faith of the public in a law and order situation as it tantamount to a serious blow to its economic/financial condition.”