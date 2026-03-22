Dharmendra Pradhan calls for ‘Bharat Innovates’ to be made into institutional framework

He said, “This is not possible unless we work on everyday problem statements or anticipate future societal needs.” (Image: @dpradhanbjp/X)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday called for the need to convert Bharat Innovates, India’s platform to take innovations to market-product – into an institutional framework. This will help young innovators translate ideas into commercially-viable products, which according to Pradhan is crucial for growth of India’s research ecosystem.

Pradhan was addressing the concluding session of Bharat Innovates Deep-Tech Pre-Summit at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. “There is no dearth of research in India whether it is citation or publication. What we need is product development,” said Pradhan emphasising on the challenge in India’s research ecosystem which according to him lies in converting innovation into scalable products. He said, “This is not possible unless we work on everyday problem statements or anticipate future societal needs.”