Dharavi’s Meghwadi readies for demolition; 2200 homes in Sector 6 cleared

Around 16 families in Meghwadi, Dharavi, are set to be evicted and their homes demolished on Thursday under police protection, after months of negotiations failed and they refused to vacate. The action comes as the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) arm of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) races to clear Sector 6, where rehabilitation buildings are to be constructed. Officials aim to complete the exercise by the end of the monsoon. Of around 3,300 homes in the sector, all but 2,200 have been vacated.

“123 slum dwellers are not cooperating and vacating their structures peacefully, resulting in a delay of the shifting process,” states an order dated July 28, which gave residents seven days to vacate or face demolition. “The delay is further delaying construction activity planned in the area where these structures are situated. This delay is hugely impacting progress on other work.”

Following the order, all but 16 residents agreed to vacate.

Talks between Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL) and residents have been underway for months. However, some residents refused to sign agreements with the developer. In late June, ANDPL initiated eviction proceedings under Sections 33 and 38 of the Maharashtra Slum Areas Act, 1971.

“Every step has been done as per procedure,” SRA officials said. “Residents were given two opportunities for hearings to present their concerns, but they remained absent on both occasions. Even after the final order, they were given sufficient time to challenge it through due process.”

Residents, however, claimed they had not received the notices.

“Most of us in Meghwadi have been declared eligible. What we want to know is exactly which buildings we will get, where they will be, whether we will receive two years’ rent, and a proper agreement,” said resident Bipin Padaya.

ANDPL has offered eligible ground-floor residents a monthly rent of Rs 18,000, while eligible upper-floor residents are being offered Rs 15,000 a month. Eligible commercial occupants will receive Rs 175 per sq ft per month. Even ineligible residents are being offered Rs 15,000 a month for one year on humanitarian grounds.

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Padaya said residents were concerned about the continuity of rent payments. “We have little faith that the rents will continue after a year or two. We would prefer transit accommodation, but that is not being offered.”

Officials said large-scale transit accommodation was unavailable, making that option unviable. Residents are instead being offered brokerage and a 5 per cent annual increase in rent.

Sandeep Katke, a Dharavi resident and lawyer assisting Meghwadi residents, said they would attempt to resist the demolitions.

While rehabilitation buildings have begun coming up on railway land in Matunga, Sector 6 is slated to house a large number of DRP rehabilitation buildings. Officials said the relocation process had been largely smooth, with resistance from only 5-10 per cent of residents, requiring action under Sections 33 and 38.

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“Residents are gradually moving out. In Kamla Raman Nagar, for instance, 80 per cent have vacated. As long as people cooperate, we are giving them time till the end of the monsoon on humanitarian grounds,” an official said.

Another official said the administration was aiming to clear Sector 6 by September to make way for construction.