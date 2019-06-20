Dharavi revamp: Seclink writes to DRA over award of contract, yet to get response

In an indication of the seriousness with which Seclink consortium is pursuing its claim on the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, the two UAE lead partners of the group have written separately to the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority (DRA) asking about the award of the contract after it won the tender.

A Seclink representative told The Indian Express that Al Khalidia Real Estate and Najaah Global Investment LLC, both with links to the UAE royal family, wrote to the DRA on April 2 and March 19, but have not received any response.

“We would like to draw your attention to the fact that we are awaiting the Letter of Award (LoA) in favour of the lead partner for the project so that we can speed up the process and formalities related to the project for which we are committed, which will lead to signing of the MoU and SPV creation with the Government of Maharashtra for the project,” the March 19 letter from Najaah to DRA CEO said. The letter was signed by Najaah CEO Saud Al Jassim. The letter from Al Khalidia, the second lead partner, also reiterates that “since we were the highest bidder we have been expecting the Letter of Award, which is already overdue, as it has been awaited within seven days of opening of financial bid as per point number 6, page 15, of your GR/Notification passed on 5/11/2018 for the proposed project… We do request you to honour the issued Letter of Intimation and get back to us before the 12th of April 2019”.

On Tuesday, The Indian Express reported that UAE investors were “upset” over the delay. Dharavi is Asia’s largest slum with more than 68,000 people living in the area. After the Maharashtra government announced the Rs 28,000-crore Dharavi Redevelopment Project, the DRA, in December last year, had invited global tenders for setting up SPV with the government.

There were only two bids — one from Seclink and the other from the Adani group.

In February, when the bids were opened, Seclink consortium emerged as a frontrunner and on March 8, the consortium got the Letter of Intimation. Sources from Seclink said it was the last time that the consortium had heard from the DRA.

Earlier this week, the state government had referred the matter to Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, indicating that it was having a rethink on awarding the contract to Seclink. The Seclink representative, who did not wish to be named, said the state government was planning to re-tender, and if that happened, the group would be forced to “knock on the doors of the courts”.