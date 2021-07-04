Dharavi reports zero Covid-19 case for fourth time since Feb 11

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the area has reported 6,901 cases since Covid-19 outbreak | File photo

The slum dominated Dharavi recorded no new Covid-19 case for the fourth time since February 11 this year, when the second pandemic wave hit the country. Earlier, for two days in a row- June 14 and 15, and on June 23, Dharavi had record no new Covid 19 case.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the area has reported 6,901 cases since Covid-19 outbreak. Of the total, nearly 2,900 new cases were recorded in the second wave that began in February in the city.

In March, Dharavi had recorded an average of 50 cases daily. By March 23, a single 250-bed quarantine centre in Vanita Samaj hall was fully occupied and the BMC had started two more quarantine centres to increase bed capacity for Dharavi residents.

However, as of Sunday, there are only 22 active cases of Covid-19 in Dharavi. The BMC has also shut its quarantine centres in the area. A community centre converted into quarantine in the Dadar area is currently functional.

Since May 10, Dharavi has been recording a daily drop in the cases while the cases went below 10 from May 26.

Just before the second wave, on February 2 too, no new infection was recorded from Dharavi.

Dharavi had been applauded for successfully controlling the number of daily cases during the first wave. The number of daily cases were below 30 after September 2020, with no new cases reported in a period of 24 hours on six occasions — once in December last year, on four days in January and once in February this year.

However, the Ward officer’s decision not to discontinue the fever clinics in the area helped screen and isolate the slum population. Following the second wave that began in Mumbai in February, Dharavi too started recording a spike in Covid cases. On April 8, the highest single-day increase was recorded at 99.

As of last month, 47 deaths also have been recorded since February 2021. The total number of Covid deaths reported from the area stands at 359.