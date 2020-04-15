Mumbai: Dharavi reports six more cases, including 2 deaths; tally 55

Residents overlook as BMC civic workers undertake a sanitisation drive at Dr Baliga Nagar, Dharavi. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Residents overlook as BMC civic workers undertake a sanitisation drive at Dr Baliga Nagar, Dharavi. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

With six new cases, including two deaths, the total number coronavirus cases in Dharavi rose to 55 on Tuesday. With this, the total number of deaths in Asia’s biggest slum has gone up to seven.

On Tuesday, a 52-year-old man succumbed at Sion Hospital after he tested positive for the virus. Test results of another 52-year-old man, who had died at Rajawadi hospital on April 11, were affirmed positive for coronavirus Tuesday, civic officials said.

The BMC has initiated a process to trace the contacts of the two deceased and the four new patients — three men, aged 27, 52, and 55 years, and one 19-year-old woman — and has sanitised their residential premises. So far, 16 areas in Dharavi have been earmarked as containment zones.

Till Monday, a total of 1,381 high-risk contacts and 3,450 low-risk contacts of 74 COVID-19 patients in G-North ward, comprising Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim, have been traced. No new case was reported from Mahim and Dadar in the last two days.

Meanwhile, the M-East ward, which has the lowest human development index in the city, has reported 86 positive cases till April 13. The ward includes various slum pockets and areas such as Chembur (East), Govandi, Deonar, Baiganwadi, Shivaji Nagar, Gautam Nagar and Cheeta Camp. Within 24 hours since April 11, the number of coronavirus positive cases in the area had jumped from 48 to 70. On Monday, 140 of the total 758 calls on the COVID-19 helpline number (1800-22-1292) were logged from the ward, officials said.

