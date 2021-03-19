Dharavi reports 30 cases, highest daily rise since last September

Mumbai’s Dharavi recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday – the highest daily rise last since September( represenational)

Mumbai’s Dharavi recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday – the highest daily rise last since September. The slum-dominated area in G North ward had recorded 33 cases on September 11, last year.

With this, the total number of active cases has risen to 140 in Dharavi. As of February 26, Dharavi had 51 active cases.

According to BMC data, since the pandemic broke out, Dharavi has reported 4,328 cases. G North ward, which covers Dadar, Dharavi and Mahim, recorded 102 new cases on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases in the ward to 673.

Dadar and Mahim have 243 and 290 active cases, respectively. Because of the spike in the number of daily cases from the ward, BMC has once again started screening the entire population in the slum cluster.



Since the second week of February, cases have gradually been rising in Dharavi. At the beginning of last May, Dharavi reported 43 cases daily on an average. As of June 8, the average number of cases had came down to 27. By August, cases have further came down to single-digit a day, except on a few days. Dharavi had not reported new cases only four times in January, this year – January 22, 26, 27 and 31 – and on February 2.



Meanwhile, following the increasing crowd at Dadar flower market outside Dadar station, the civic body is planning to temporarily shift the daily market to an alternative location.