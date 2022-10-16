scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Every day, 200 people migrate to Mumbai, says CEO of Dharavi redevelopment

Forty per cent of the slum population of Mumbai is in Dharavi while Govandi is the second largest slum cluster.

SVR Srinivas CEO, dharavi redevelopment news, indian expressSVR Srinivas CEO, Dharavi Redevelopment Board. (File)

Daily over 200 people migrate to Mumbai, of which 70 per cent are intra-state migrants, said SVR Srinivas, CEO of Dharavi redevelopment project and MMRDA Commissioner, while speaking at Mumbai Metropolitan Region@2034 summit held on Saturday. He further said that with a large influx of migrants, there was a need to create effective rental housing schemes in the city.

More from Mumbai

“We are rebuilding Dharavi through the proposed redevelopment project. Forty per cent of the slum population of Mumbai is in Dharavi while Govandi is the second largest slum cluster. If both slum clusters are taken care of, Mumbai will definitely become slum-free. Cities are engines of economic growth and so migration takes place. Therefore, a slum prevention programme needs to be set up,” Srinivas said.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 12:55:47 pm
Next Story

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Shopian cremated, BJP leaders stay away

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement