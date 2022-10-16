Every day, 200 people migrate to Mumbai, says CEO of Dharavi redevelopment

Daily over 200 people migrate to Mumbai, of which 70 per cent are intra-state migrants, said SVR Srinivas, CEO of Dharavi redevelopment project and MMRDA Commissioner, while speaking at Mumbai Metropolitan Region@2034 summit held on Saturday. He further said that with a large influx of migrants, there was a need to create effective rental housing schemes in the city.

“We are rebuilding Dharavi through the proposed redevelopment project. Forty per cent of the slum population of Mumbai is in Dharavi while Govandi is the second largest slum cluster. If both slum clusters are taken care of, Mumbai will definitely become slum-free. Cities are engines of economic growth and so migration takes place. Therefore, a slum prevention programme needs to be set up,” Srinivas said.