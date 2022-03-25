Dharavi redevelopment project stuck as Centre yet to transfer land to state: CM Uddhav Thackeray

While the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the Centre are at odds over the transfer of Kanjurmarg land for the Metro 3 corridor car shed, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday blamed the Centre for delaying the much-anticipated Dharavi redevelopment project as land has not been transferred by the Union government to the state.

“The reason why Dharavi redevelopment is struck is due to lack of transfer of railway land. While about Rs 800 crore has been given to Railways, the land is yet to be transferred to us. I have also spoken to the Railways minister. These are some of the issues that need to be resolved,” Thackeray said in the Legislative Assembly.

This was his first speech in the ongoing Budget Session of the state legislature.

Thackeray emphasised the need to take a policy decision on Centre’s land in Mumbai.

“We should not just think about what should be done with the Centre’s land in Mumbai but it should be decided once and for all by following up with the Union government on how it should be utilised,” he added.

The chief minister further said that Finance Minister Ajit Pawar has presented a Budget that will fast-track Maharashtra’s development. The government will expedite slum redevelopment initiatives in Mumbai, he said, adding that redevelopment of BDD chawls has already begun.

Thackeray also said that the government will build 300 residences for legislators in rural areas of the state.

“I want to tell the people of Mumbai and Maharashtra that the way we are providing houses to people in rural areas, we are also giving houses to the people living and working in cities and to safai workers,” he added.

“The Maha Vikas Aghadi government doesn’t just speak but also does what it says. We will do everything in the interest of Mumbaikars,” said the Chief Minister.