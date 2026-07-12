Mumbai’s Dharavi has 590 religious structures. A state panel has begun deciding which stay, move or go
In its first interim report to CM Devendra Fadnavis, the committee recommended removing eight structures that came up after September 29, 2009, the Supreme Court's cut-off for unauthorised religious structures on public land, and relocating or consolidating three older ones. It has held 149 hearings so far.
A view of Dharavi in Mumbai, where authorities have identified over 600 religious structures for relocation or consolidation as part of the ongoing redevelopment project. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)
A committee constituted by the Maharashtra government to examine religious structures within the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) in Central Mumbai has recommended removal of 8 religious structures and relocation or consolidation of three others in its first interim report submitted to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week, officials said.
The report deals with 12 priority religious structures in Sector 1 of the project area. Of these, 11 were adjudicated, while one was excluded from consideration after a revision in the project boundary.
The committee has conducted 149 hearings so far.
According to the report, 590 religious structures have been identified in the Dharavi redevelopment area.
Under the consolidation framework, structures that cannot survive individually, because they violate the DRP Master Plan or Development Control Regulations ,may be merged into a single, larger common religious facility. Officials privy to the process said structures not eligible for individual relocation can be accommodated in such a consolidated complex provided their stakeholders cooperate.
The first interim report covers only 12 priority structures even as hundreds of religious structures remain to be examined.
The committee said further phase-wise reports would be submitted after examination of the remaining structures.
The committee recommended removal of eight structures after finding that they had come into existence after September 29, 2009, the cut-off date set by a Supreme Court order directing states and Union Territories not to permit unauthorised religious structures on public streets, public parks and other public places.
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The structures recommended for removal are Muthmaruyamma Trust structure , two Hanuman Mandirs , two Shiv Mandirs, and three Sai Baba Mandirs. Three structures , Shree Dashmani Hanuman Temple , Mariamman Temple and Shree Kartik Swami Mandir, were also recommended for relocation or consolidation.
The report states that these structures existed before September 29, 2009 and were therefore considered under categories that permit relocation or consolidation rather than removal. It also records that the representative of the Shree Dashmani Hanuman Temple agreed to consolidate with other religious structures of a similar nature.
The report says the three structures can be shifted or accommodated with similar religious structures elsewhere instead of being removed. Under the framework being followed by the committee, structures that cannot remain at their present locations but are eligible for protection under the state’s policy may be relocated or consolidated rather than removed.
A twelfth structure, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple (DRP/S1/GN/Z07/00002), was not adjudicated upon. According to the report, representatives of the structure attended a personal hearing on November 28, 2025 and undertook to cooperate with the process. The committee was subsequently informed that following a revision in the project boundary, the structure no longer fell within the DRP area and was therefore excluded from consideration.
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The report states that the issue of religious structures within the redevelopment area was discussed by the Committee of Secretaries overseeing the project on August 20, 2024 because of the large number of such structures within the project area. Following the discussion, it was decided to constitute a separate committee to examine the structures and make recommendations regarding their regularisation, relocation, consolidation or removal.
Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness.
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