Mumbai’s Dharavi has 590 religious structures. A state panel has begun deciding which stay, move or go

A view of Dharavi in Mumbai, where authorities have identified over 600 religious structures for relocation or consolidation as part of the ongoing redevelopment project. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

A committee constituted by the Maharashtra government to examine religious structures within the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) in Central Mumbai has recommended removal of 8 religious structures and relocation or consolidation of three others in its first interim report submitted to the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week, officials said.

The report deals with 12 priority religious structures in Sector 1 of the project area. Of these, 11 were adjudicated, while one was excluded from consideration after a revision in the project boundary.

The committee has conducted 149 hearings so far.

According to the report, 590 religious structures have been identified in the Dharavi redevelopment area.