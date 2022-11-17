Dharavi redevelopment project: 3 Indian developers take part in bidding process

Three developers, all Indian — Adani Group, DLF and Naman Group Pvt Ltd — have participated in the Dharavi Redevelopment Project bidding process that opened on Wednesday, confirmed S V R Srinivas, Special Officer appointed for the project by the Maharashtra government.

Fresh bids were called last month by the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government after the previous bid was scrapped by the then Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in 2019 over railway land acquisition. The scrutiny of the technical bids will now be done and thereafter, financial bids will be opened, Srinivas said.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Slum Rehabilitation board aims to finish all tender-related work by the year-end and appoint the contractor by early next year. The bid submission deadline was extended by 15 days from the earlier date of October 31.