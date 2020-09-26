Dharavi redevelopment: MHADA to hand over 660 flats for allotment to tenants by year end

Under construction tenements that will be handed over to the Dharavi Redevelopment Authority for allotment by the year end.

While the matter of appointment of a contractor to revamp Dharavi is still pending, the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is set to complete the construction of 660 flats and 12 shops, which it will hand over to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Authority (DRPA) for allotment to tenants, by the end of this year.

These flats — 300 sq ft in size — and shops are located in two 18-storey buildings being constructed by B G Shirke Construction company.

In Dharavi’s Sector 5 area, spread over 62 hectares, 10,000 tenants live. The MHADA has spent over Rs 130 crore so far for the rehabilitation of the tenants.

In November 2018, then BJP-Shiv Sena government had declared redevelopment of Dharavi as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) project. While global tenders were invited last February for the SPV, with Dubai-based infrastructure firm SECLINK Technologies Corporation (STC) emerging as the lowest bidder.

On March 8, 2019, the DRPA had even issued a Letter of Intimation recognising STC as the topmost bidder and declared the government’s intention of awarding the contract to the firm. But then, the project saw little progress with the government seeking legal opinion on whether the tendering process itself had been vitiated due to the Railways handing over a 45-acre plot for the project.

With the AG now recommending inviting fresh bids for the project, a scrutiny committee earlier this month had decided to go for re-tendering.

