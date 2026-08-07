Suicide threat, cries, gloom shroud Dharavi’s Meghwadi amid demolition drive: ‘Yanked my kid out of house’

Residents of Dharavi’s Meghwadi area refuse to evict their houses as workers and officials from Dharavi Redevelopment Project try to demolish the houses. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

A demolition drive under the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) triggered protests in Meghwadi on Thursday, as residents tried to stop officials from razing 16 houses marked for eviction. The operation was partially halted after an elderly resident who threatened to end his life collapsed and local Congress MLA Jyoti Gaikwad intervened, but was eventually completed, with 14 homes demolished and two promised to be handed over peacefully.

Officials of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), accompanied by police, began the demolition around 11 am after the occupants failed to vacate their homes despite notices issued under the Maharashtra Slum Areas Act, 1971. The action is part of the ongoing exercise to clear Sector 6, where rehabilitation buildings are proposed under the redevelopment project. Residents gathered outside the houses and pleaded with officials to stop the demolition.