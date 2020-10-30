Dharavi redevelopment: Govt approves decision to invite new tenders

The project envisages transformation of Dharavi, one of the largest slum pockets in the city.

The State Cabinet Thursday ratified the decision to cancel the current tender process of the Rs 27,000-crore Dharavi Redevelop-ment Project and invite new tenders instead.

The project envisages transformation of Dharavi, one of the largest slum pockets in the city. The transformation constituted of providing its 67,000 home owners a 350 sq ft tenement free of cost in highrises. In return, the government was to allow the builder commercial exploitation of freed up space.

The project has been in planning stage for the last 16 years and was stalled over acquisition of a plot of Railway land in Matunga.

The current tender had been awarded to Seclink Technologies Ltd in January last year. In August, a committee of secretaries, including Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, UD Secretary Bhusan Gagrani, MMRDA Commissioner R A Rajeev, BMC

Commissioner I S Chahal and Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Ajoy Mehta, had decided to scrap the tender.

The Cabinet ratified the decision Thursday. The state government will now call for new bids for the project. Meanwhile, Nilang Shah, chairman and managing director of Seclink Group, accused the government of sabotaging the bidding process and said he would take legal recourse, including international arbitration.

“Despite requesting repeatedly, no official meetings have been held with us to understand our project vision, which clearly meant that the government’s intent was to sabotage the bidding process. We will have no option but to take legal recourse, including international arbitration as per Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement between the UAE and India,” Shah added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd