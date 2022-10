Dharavi redevelopment bid submission deadline extended by 15 days

In a latest development, the Dharavi redevelopment project bid submission deadline has been extended by another 15 days till November 15, 2022, confirmed S V R Srinivas, Special Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the project.

“The bid deadline has been extended after more time was sought by the bidders,” he said.

The submitted bids were previously expected to be opened on October 31. Earlier on October 1, 22 fresh tenders were called after previous tender was scarpped by the former CM Uddhav Thackeray led Mahavikas Aghadi governments over non-availability of railway land.

Now as the governmnet in Maharashtra has changed with CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in power, new tender was called. In fact, Fadnavis, who is close to the Centre and PM Narendra Modi, in mid-October visited Delhi and signed MoU with railway minister for 45 acres land parcel as part of new tender paving way for Dharavi redevelopment project.

The Rs 20 ,000 crore Dharavi redevelopment project is stuck for over a decade.