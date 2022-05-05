Dharavi records new Covid case after 48 days

Dharavi recorded a new Covid-19 case on Wednesday, the first since March 17. The patient is in home isolation.

By April 13, the number of active cases in Dharavi had dropped to zero. This is the first new Covid case in the area after 48 days. The slum is spread across 2.4 sq km and has a population of more than 8.5 lakh.

Since April 1, 2020, Dharavi has recorded a total of 8,653 Covid-19 cases and 419 deaths.

The administrative G/North ward, which covers Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar, has six active cases.

All six patients are in home isolation, said the civic body.

In the first Covid-19 wave, the highest number of single-day cases recorded in Dharavi was 94 on May 3, but by then the cases had started to decline.

The BMC’s Mission Dharavi — which included intensive testing and tracking, treatment and hospitalisation — had received praise from the WHO. During the second wave in early 2021, the highest number of cases in a single day in Dharavi was 99 in April. In the third wave, the area had recorded its highest-ever number of cases in a single day at 150 on January 6.