scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 10, 2021
Most read

Dharavi records cases in single digit

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the slum-dominated locality has reported 6,632 cases since last year’s Covid outbreak. Of these, nearly 2,500 new cases were recorded in the last two months.

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao | Mumbai |
May 11, 2021 3:04:15 am
The last time Dharavi recorded a single-digit figure was on February 23.

MUMBAI’S DHARAVI recorded nine new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the first time in two-and-a-half months that the densely populated area reported cases in single digit.

The last time Dharavi recorded a single-digit figure was on February 23.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the slum-dominated locality has reported 6,632 cases since last year’s Covid outbreak. Of these, nearly 2,500 new cases were recorded in the last two months.

Click here for more

Dharavi currently has 727 active cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement
x