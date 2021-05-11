Dharavi records cases in single digit

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao | Mumbai |
May 11, 2021 3:04:15 am
May 11, 2021 3:04:15 am
MUMBAI’S DHARAVI recorded nine new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the first time in two-and-a-half months that the densely populated area reported cases in single digit.
The last time Dharavi recorded a single-digit figure was on February 23.
According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the slum-dominated locality has reported 6,632 cases since last year’s Covid outbreak. Of these, nearly 2,500 new cases were recorded in the last two months.
Dharavi currently has 727 active cases.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-