Dharavi records cases in single digit

The last time Dharavi recorded a single-digit figure was on February 23.

MUMBAI’S DHARAVI recorded nine new Covid-19 cases on Monday, the first time in two-and-a-half months that the densely populated area reported cases in single digit.

The last time Dharavi recorded a single-digit figure was on February 23.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the slum-dominated locality has reported 6,632 cases since last year’s Covid outbreak. Of these, nearly 2,500 new cases were recorded in the last two months.

Dharavi currently has 727 active cases.