Dharavi records 21 Covid-19 cases — highest daily rise since October

Since the second week of February this year, cases have gradually been rising in Dharavi. (File)

Mumbai’s Dharavi area recorded 21 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest daily rise since October last year. The slum-dominated area in G-north ward recorded 22 cases on October 6 last year. Eighteen new cases were recorded on March 8.

In eight days, the total active cases from Dharavi have risen by 116. As of March 8, the total active cases in Dharavi was 86, which has risen to 202. As of February 26, the total active cases from Dharavi were 51.

According to BMC data, since the pandemic broke out, Dharavi has reported 5,293 cases. The total active cases in the ward stand at 590.

Since the second week of February this year, cases have gradually been rising in Dharavi. The civic body started to dispatch mobile RT-PCR testing vans to pockets that have been reporting cases, so that high-risk contacts of Covid patients may be tested. The G/North Ward has also set up free Covid 19 camps in local dispensaries. Of the nine dispensaries, six are located in Dharavi. The mobile units are also conducting tests of drivers, hawkers, owners and workers of commercial establishments in the area.

At the beginning of May last year, there were 43 cases daily on average in Dharavi. As of June 8, the average number of cases in Dharavi came down to 27. By August, cases came down to single-digit a day, except for a few days. Dharavi did not report new cases four times in January (22, 26, 27 and 31) and on February 2.