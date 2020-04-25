Dharavi Gets Over 1,000 More Quarantine Beds

On Thursday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi reached 214 with 25 more people testing positive. (Representational) On Thursday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi reached 214 with 25 more people testing positive. (Representational)

# To accommodate high-risk contacts and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, BMC has increased the number of quarantine beds in Dharavi to 2,300 from 1,200, said Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, G-north ward.

# Over the last two days, the civic body has also shifted nearly 1,000 asymptomatic patients from the slum to institutional quarantine facilities. On Thursday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi reached 214 with 25 more people testing positive.

# The civic body is also planning to acquire more lodges and schools in the area to bolster its quarantine facilities to 5,000 in coming days. It is also planning to set up a 1,000-bed quarantine facility in Dharavi, for institutional quarantine .

# Of these, 300 beds will be available at the Rajiv Gandhi District Sports Club and the remaining 700 at the Dharavi transit camp municipal school. The civic body is now planning to increase the transit camp capacity by 250 beds. —SANJANA BHALERAO

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.