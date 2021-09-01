Dharavi gas cylinder leak: Seven-year-old succumbs to burns, mother critical

A seven-year-old boy who had suffered burns in a fire caused by LPG gas cylinder leak at Dharavi on Sunday succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Sonu Jaiswal’s mother Satradevi continues to be in a critical condition at a hospital. His father and aunt are being treated for burns too but are said to be out of danger.

A 28-year-old labourer, Mohamed Miraj Siddiqui, was on Monday arrested for the LPG cylinder leak and subsequent fire at a slum structure in Dharavi’s Shahu Nagar, which injured 17 residents and grievously injured five, including Sonu.

The fire took place in a narrow lane opposite to Hotel Mubarak in Dharavi.

The incident took place when Siddiqui was removing the cylinder from his one-storey structure after his wife told him that it was leaking. The cylinder slipped out of his hands and fell on the lane, said police.

As per preliminary findings, someone dropped a cigarette near the leaking cylinder, which led to the fire. After the incident, Siddiqui left the area with his wife and child fearing an attack.

Siddiqui was granted bail by a magistrate court on Monday. The police have asked him to submit documents to prove that the cylinder was legally procured by him.

The police are also taking legal view to find out if Siddiqui should be booked for causing death due to negligence or culpable homicide not amounting to murder, which attracts stricter punishment.