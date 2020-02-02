Five injured in septic tank explosion in Mumbai’s Dharavi

The explosion took place around 8.30 am at Prem Nagar area. Officials from the Disaster Management Cell suspect the explosion took place due to accumulation of gases inside the tank. (Representational Image) The explosion took place around 8.30 am at Prem Nagar area. Officials from the Disaster Management Cell suspect the explosion took place due to accumulation of gases inside the tank. (Representational Image)

At least five persons sustained injuries after a septic tank exploded at a public toilet in Dharavi on Saturday.

The explosion took place around 8.30 am at Prem Nagar area. Officials from the Disaster Management Cell suspect the explosion took place due to accumulation of gases inside the tank.

The injured, four of whom have been identified as Chandrashekhar Jaiswar, Hamid Khan, Kamlesh Jaishwar and Palchandra Choubey, are being treated at Sion hospital.

The 20-seater toilet for men was constructed about four years ago. According to BMC, over a thousand people use it daily.

The civic body maintained that MHADA was responsible for the upkeep of the toilet. “The toilet was constructed by MHADA with the help of MLA funds. Though MHADA has handed over several toilets to us, we had not taken up this particular toilet. The MHADA was maintaining it,” said a BMC official.

A similar blast had taken place in Mankhurd in 2008.

