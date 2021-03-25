Dharavi continues to see increased Covid cases

With increased testing, new Covid-19 cases in Dharavi continued to be high on Thursday. The slum-dominated G/North ward area recorded 58 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The total active cases in Dharavi have risen to 285. Almost a month ago, the total active cases from Dharavi were 51. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, since the pandemic began, slum-dominated Dharavi has reported 4,589 cases, while 3,987 have been discharged.

On the fourth day of the vaccination drive in the locality, total 171 beneficiaries took the jab. With just over 400 Dharavi residents vaccinated in the past four days as against the daily target of 500, the BMC on Thursday began an awareness campaign by conducting street plays, door-to-door visits by health workers and making appeals for vaccination in Urdu, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, given the cosmopolitan nature of the area.

Civic officials said they are hoping for a larger turnout in the coming days, and if required, buses would also be sent to the locality to bring senior citizens and those with co-morbidities to the vaccination centre, located at the urban health centre in Dharavi. NGOs and corporators have also been roped in to assist the civic body in creating awareness.

In view of the rising cases in the slum-dominated areas, the civic body has yet again written to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, seeking to set up a quarantine centre on the Mahim Nature Park premises.

Vanmali Hall has 100 beds to house mild and asymptomatic cases, while the Mahim Nature Park will start with 200 beds, which can be scaled up to 1,200 beds, said a civic official from the ward.

G/north ward, which covers Dadar, Dharavi and Mahim, recorded 180 new cases on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases in the ward to 1,250.