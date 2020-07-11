Thackeray said that Dharavi has shown to the world that coronavirus spread can be contained via self discipline and community efforts Thackeray said that Dharavi has shown to the world that coronavirus spread can be contained via self discipline and community efforts

Dharavi slum in Mumbai has emerged as a global role model for containing the spread o novel coronavirus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackera said on Saturday against the backdrop of the WHO’s praise. World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-Genera Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said during a virtual pres conference in Geneva on Friday that there were many example from around the world that have shown that even if the outbreak is very intense, it can still be brought back unde control.

“And some of these examples are Italy, Spain and South Korea, and even in Dharavi – a densely packed area in th megacity of Mumbai,” he had said.

Thackeray said that Dharavi has shown to the world that coronavirus spread can be contained via self discipline and community efforts. He said 82 per cent of patients in Dharavi have recovered from the infection, bringing down the number o active cases to only 166.

“Dharavi is an inspiration for the world on how t curb the spread of a pandemic,” he said in a statement.

The CM lauded united efforts of Brihanmumbai Municipa Corporation (BMC), private doctors, NGOs and local resident in breaking the coronavirus chain.

“This journey wasn’t easy. Due to united efforts Dharavi is on its way to eradicate coronavirus,” he said.

School Education Minister and Dharavi MLA Varsh Gaikwad tweeted, “I am proud of all my Dharavians as today w have set an example for the word as WHO recognized and praise our efforts on the war against the virus. Lets keep up th good work and we will fight In the most strongest way (sic)”.

Rahul Shewale, Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai South Central also hailed the development.

“The Dharavi formula should be replicated in th entire state of Maharashtra,” he added.

The Asia’s largest slum, which was once declared COVID-19 hotspot, has managed to flatten the curve of th viral spread. Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Commissioner of the G Nort ward of the BMC had told PTI that the civic body had to chang its traditional approach of waiting for patients, contac tracing, isolation and home quarantine to begin proactiv screening instead.

“Proactive screening helped in early detection, timel treatment and recovery,” he said.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Dharav rose by only 12 to 2,359 on Friday. As per official data, while in April, the doublin rate of cases was 18 days in Dharavi, it gradually improved t 43 days in May. It stood at 108 and 430 days in June and July respectively.

