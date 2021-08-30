Dharavi: 17 injured as gas cylinder explodes

AN LPG cylinder blast and subsequent fire at a slum structure in Dharavi’s Shahu Nagar injured 17 residents on Sunday afternoon. At least five, including an eight-year-old, were critically injured and were admitted with 50-60 per cent burn injuries.

An FIR has been registered by the Shahu Nagar police after it came to light that the cylinder was thrown on the lane by one of the residents after it started leaking. It is not clear if the cylinder was legally procured by the accused.

The fire, which started around 12.30 pm, opposite Hotel Mubarak in Dharavi, situated in a narrow lane in the Dharavi area, was brought under control by 12.43 pm.

The 17 injured were rushed to the Sion hospital. Of them, 12 sustained minor burn injuries, including the 4- and 5-year-olds and are now stable.

The five, who are critical, are 40-year-old Sataradevi Jaiswal with 60 per cent burns, 58-year-old Shaukat Ali suffered 60 per cent burn injuries and eight-year-old Sonu Jaiwal with injuries on his face. Two others, 28-year-old Anju Gautam and 32-year-old Prem Jaiswal also suffered burn injuries on the face.

According to BMC officials, the injured are residents of nearby houses and few passersby, who were walking through the narrow lane when the blast took place.

The blast occurred after a leaking LPG cylinder was left unattended outside the shanty in the Shahu Nagar.

“The gas cylinder was leaking but was left unattended outside on a road and suddenly caught fire which was finally extinguished by 12.50 pm. As per the preliminary findings, someone dropped a cigarette near the leaking cylinder. This may have led to the cylinder, which was already leaking, to catch fire leading to those around it coming into the flames,” said a civic official.

Deepak Palav, Senior Police Inspector of Shahu Nagar police station said, “As per preliminary inquiry, a local resident staying on the first floor of a one-storey structure threw the gas cylinder out from his house as it was leaking. We have registered an FIR against him under Section 337 (endangering lives) 338 (grievous hurt endangering lives) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the IPC. The accused is on the run with his family. He locked his house and ran away.”