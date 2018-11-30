Dhangar reservation: Recommendation to Centre will be made before polls, says Fadnavis

CHIEF MINISTER Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said a recommendation to the Centre will be made for providing reservation to the Dhangar community under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category before the model code of conduct comes into force for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Advertising

Fadnavis was responding to a starred question raised by Congress legislator Sharad Ranpise in Legislative Council. “The government has received the report of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). Action is being taken on the report and is in the final stage. We will send the recommendation to the Union government before the code of conduct comes into force for Lok Sabha polls,” said the CM.

He added that the government will table the action taken report (ATR) on the TISS report in the next session of

the House.

“The situation of Dhangars in some areas of the state is worse than that of ST members. We are committed to provide them reservation under the ST category while ensuring that the current reservation for adivasis is not affected,” Fadnavis said.

Advertising

He further said that the state could provide reservation to the Maratha community only after bringing in a law to the effect. “But for the Dhangar community, the state has to send a recommendation to the Centre. In 2014, the Tribal Research Training Institute (TRTI) had sent a proposal to the Centre that was rejected. So, we needed a report from an expert institute and appointed TISS,” Fadnavis added.

Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde asked whether the TISS report would be constitutionally valid as in case of the State Backward Class Commission and whether its recommendations would be accepted. “A report from the the backward commission is not required while sending a proposal to the Centre seeking reservation under the ST category. Some study is needed before a recommendation can be made,” said Fadnavis.