Dhangar quota: Govt faces protests from tribal activists

The state government is facing a backlash from Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities over its efforts to extend all the social welfare scheme benefits enjoyed by STs to the Dhangar community in the state. Over the last few days, tribal activists have been hitting the road to protest this move. On Saturday, a group of activists and students held a protest outside the Pune District Collectorate.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had recently said that the situation of the Dhangars is some areas was worse than that of STs, and the state was committed to providing them reservation under the ST category.

Pune-based tribal activist Sanjay Dabhade said Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil has indicated that the state would file an affidavit in this regard before Bombay High Court. “While we are not against the community getting economic benefits, we are against the government pulling a such a stunt only for electoral benefits,” he said.