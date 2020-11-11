Dhananjay Munde in Mumbai hospital

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has been admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai with severe abdominal pain.

Munde, the 45-year-old state social justice minister, had tested positive for Covid-19 in June and subsequently recovered at a Mumbai hospital. The NCP leader himself disclosed this on Twitter on Tuesday and added his health condition is stable.

“I am troubled by severe stomach ache for the past some days. Hence, I have got admitted to Mumbais Lilavati Hospital,” he said. “The health condition is stable and I will soon be in your service again after taking treatment,” he tweeted.

